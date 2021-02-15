Relatives of Adam Kinzinger Told Him He’s Lost the Respect of Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham

In mid-January, only 10 Republican congresspeople were willing to vote to impeach Donald Trump. All of them have taken heat from their parties. Many have been censured by their state GOP’s.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger not only voted to impeach Trump, he’s been a consistent critic of the former president since the November election. Not only did the congressman face censure from the Illinois GOP, he’s also felt heat from his own family.

Kinzinger told the New York Times about a letter sent to him by some family members. “Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!… You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name,” it read.

In action section, family members wrote, “You should be very proud that you have lost the respect of Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Greg Kelly, etc., and most importantly in our book, Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh and us!”

The GOP congressman doesn’t seem to be moved at all by the letter. He recently said of the response to his vote, “I understand there is going to be backlash when you make a decision like that. I felt backlash from family. I felt backlash from friends. I felt backlash from constituents. If I would have voted against impeachment, I would have regretted it forever. … I’m at total peace. I have zero regrets whatsoever.”

You can read the full letter here, courtesy of the New York Times.