Susan Collins Could be the Latest Senator to be Censured for Trump Conviction Vote

Susan Collins spent much of the last four years being very concerned about the actions of Donald Trump. Sometimes, she would act, like when she voted against a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Other times, she chose not to punish Trump. She voted to acquit the ex-president during his first impeachment trial, saying that he’d learned his lesson. She also went back on her word during the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination process.

The actions of Trump on January 6th, though, were too much for the Maine senator and she voted to acquit. She may now be facing censure from the state GOP.

The Bangor Daily News reports, “Collins’ vote irked conservatives who copied reporters on an email string over the weekend calling for a censure or some other form of discipline. Other Republicans who voted with the Maine senator have already faced rebukes.”

Collins recently explained her vote to convict by saying:

“On January 6, this Congress gathered in the Capitol to count the votes of the Electoral College pursuant to the process set forth in the 12th Amendment to the Constitution. At the same time, a mob stormed the Capitol determined to stop Congress from carrying out our constitutional duty. That attack was not a spontaneous outbreak of violence. Rather, it was the culmination of a steady stream of provocations by President Trump that were aimed at overturning the results of the presidential election.”