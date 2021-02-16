Biden Makes McConnell’s Bad Day Even Worse By Exposing The GOP Plot To Block COVID Relief

President Joe Biden didn’t mince words on Tuesday when it came to Republican efforts to block COVID relief legislation that the country desperately needs.

Before departing the White House for a town hall event in Wisconsin, Biden was asked about Republican opposition to his COVID relief package.

“Mitch McConnell said that opposing COVID relief will unify Republicans. What do you say to that?” a reporter asked Biden.

“It may unify Republicans, but it will hurt America badly,” the president responded.

Video:

“It may unify Republicans, but it will hurt America badly,” Pres. Biden says when asked by a reporter outside the White House if opposing COVID-19 relief would unify Republicans. https://t.co/KpboCpIBQb pic.twitter.com/lX6NwBxVjs — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2021

Biden’s swipe at obstructionist McConnell comes just after disgraced former president Donald Trump released a statement in which he effectively declared war on the Senate minority leader.

The vast majority of the American people support Biden’s COVID relief plan

Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, seem to think that the best way to heal their broken party is to unite in opposition against Joe Biden’s plan to tackle the public health and economic crisis that he inherited last month.

The only problem for them is that the vast majority of the American people, including many Republicans, support Biden’s relief proposal. Recent polling shows that the president’s plan has the support of nearly 70 percent of the country.

Even more important than the politics of Biden’s plan is the necessity of it. With millions of Americans out of work and struggling to make ends meet, the federal government must take bold action to get the economy moving again.

Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are doing just that, whether the Republicans plan to join them or not.

