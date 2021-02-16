Biden Shines In Town Hall By Turning The Page On Trump And Promising Brighter Days Ahead

President Joe Biden shined in his first presidential town hall on Tuesday night by turning the page on Donald Trump and telling the American people that hope is on the way.

Biden said that while his administration inherited a vaccine mess from Trump, his team has now secured enough doses to vaccinate every American by the end of July.

Joe Biden explains how he and his team quickly moved to clean up the vaccine mess Donald Trump left behind. #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/7EekDjPeK5 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 17, 2021

In a personal moment during the town hall, the president even offered to help a mother get a vaccine for her son who suffers from a lung disease.

“If you’re willing, I’ll stay around after this is over and maybe we can talk a few minutes and see if I can get you some help,” Biden told the woman.

Biden pledges to personally help a woman’s son, who suffers from a lung disease, get a COVID vaccine. #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/vXfdezKNoC — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 17, 2021

When asked when life will return to normal in the U.S., Biden was careful not to overpromise, but he said he is optimistic that things will be much brighter a year from now.

The one condition, Biden said, is that the American people must continue to be vigilant by wearing a mask and social distancing from one another.

“Those things matter,” the president said. “That can save a lot of lives while we’re getting to this point.”

When Biden was asked when life in America would return to normal, he was careful not to overpromise but said there is light at the end of the tunnel. #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/LbngvzJJNN — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 17, 2021

At one point, Biden even referred to Trump as the “former guy,” a clear indication that he has very little interest in discussing his disgraced predecessor.

Biden refers to Trump as the former guy as he explains why businesses need help and can’t just open up. pic.twitter.com/i7bzMN64Wb — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 17, 2021

Biden’s performance was a clear – and welcome – departure from the Trump days

At the very least, Joe Biden’s performance on Tuesday night was a breath of fresh air just for the fact that he didn’t use the forum to throw tantrums and attack his opponents.

But the president also painted an honest picture of where America currently stands with respect to the pandemic and the economic crisis, while laying out his plans to move beyond these challenges.

Joe Biden’s town hall was likely a pleasant change of pace for the American people after having to endure Donald Trump for four long years.

