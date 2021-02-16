Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Blasts Republicans For Turning The GOP Into A Trump Beauty Pageant

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who recently announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate, said on Tuesday that the Republican Party in the Keystone State has gone full MAGA.

Fetterman predicted that in the upcoming Senate primary race, the GOP hopefuls will be climbing all over each other to be the most Trump-like candidate.

“I can almost guarantee you, whoever the Republicans nominate for their Senate candidate is going to be a Trump simp and the primary is just going to be a beauty pageant of who can be the bigger simp to win the primary,” Fetterman said.

“That’s the state of the affairs on the ground here in Pennsylvania in Republican politics to win the primary,” he added.

Video:

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) predicts that “whoever the Republicans nominate for their Senate candidate (in PA) is going to be a Trump simp.” pic.twitter.com/gPcVtRPmQT — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 17, 2021

Fetterman said:

Trump is very much a cult figure in Pennsylvania in these small counties. And the key to Pennsylvania Republican politics is this phalanx of small rural counties, it’s roughly 55 or so. He’s intensely popular in some of these counties and when you stack one on top of the other, you need — if you go astray in any of those, it carries over. So they know they can’t win statewide. Now, I can almost guarantee you, whoever the Republicans nominate for their Senate candidate is going to be a Trump simp and the primary is just going to be a beauty pageant of who can be the bigger simp to win the primary, because that’s the state of the affairs on the ground here in Pennsylvania in Republican politics to win the primary. Not the general, of course, but the primary.

Pennsylvania voters chose to fire Trump last year

Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania last November by tens of thousands of votes after he carried the state in 2016. In other words, voters in the state chose to fire him and hire Joe Biden.

That makes it all the more puzzling that Republicans in the state are doubling down on Trumpism, particularly after the disgraced former president incited a deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol.

If the GOP nominates a Trumpist as they seem so eager to do, it will give Democrats a prime chance to pick up a seat in Pennsylvania and potentially expand their Senate majority.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter