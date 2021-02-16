Sen. Ron Johnson Claims The Armed Insurrection Of The Capitol Never Happened

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is questioning whether the armed insurrection of the Capitol happened, even though there is video and law enforcement evidence.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported:

“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” the Oshkosh Republican said in an interview on WISN-AM with conservative talk radio show host Jay Weber, after condemning the events at the U.S. Capitol that day.

….

“I mean ‘armed,’ when you hear ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask. How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired? I’m only aware of one and I’ll defend that law enforcement officer for taking that shot. It was a tragedy, OK? But I think there was only one.”

Law enforcement has said that insurrectionists were armed. The domestic terrorists also planted bombs at other locations. Johnson’s comments are both absurd and offensive, but they represent the gameplan for Trump loyalists going forward.

People like Sen. Ron Johnson are going to downplay and minimize Trump’s attempt to overthrow the government. There will be lots of rewriting of history as Republicans will tell the American people not to believe what they saw with their own eyes.

Ron Johnson is up for reelection in 2022, and he is looking to pander to every Trump voter in Wisconsin by pushing a new big lie that the attack on the Capitol was not as bad as it was.

Sen. Johnson doesn’t belong in the US Senate. He was a willing tool of the Russians, as he used his committee chairmanship to launder Russian conspiracies and propaganda.

Johnson is trying to rewrite the history of last month, and pave the way for the return of Donald Trump.

