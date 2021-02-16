Trump Wanted To Attack McConnell For Having Multiple Chins

Morbidly obese Trump had to be talked out of releasing a statement that mocked Mitch McConnell’s multiple chins.

Politico reported:

A person familiar with the crafting of the statement confirmed that it could have been far worse. An earlier draft mocked McConnell for having multiple chins, the person said. But Trump was convinced by advisers to take it out.

“There was also a lot of repetitive stuff and definitely something about him having too many chins but not enough smarts,” the person said.

A lot of repetitive stuff, you say? Kind of like how a person suffering from the early stages of dementia or sort of cognitive decline might structure a statement.

Trump has no skills or tools. He is trying to pull the same old stuff and trying to draw people into his fights with childish personal insults.

It would have been better for the country if the unedited Trump statement would have been released. When the American people get a dose of unedited Trump, Republicans lose. The best way to keep Mitch McConnell from ever becoming the Senate Majority Leader again is to keep Donald Trump and his decisive destructive energy firmly focused on McConnell and the Republican Party.

