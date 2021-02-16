WATCH: Don Lemon Says Ron Johnson is Downplaying Insurrection to “Continue White Supremacy”

While the majority of Republicans refused to convict Donald Trump, most were at least willing to admit that he had done something wrong.
That isn’t the case with Ron Johnson, though. The Wisconsin senator not only voted to acquit Trump, he has also been downplaying the seriousness of the January 6th Capitol attack.
Johnson said during a Monday radio appearance, “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms?”
On Tuesday, CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Don Lemon discussed Johnson’s comments. Lemon began:
“The hoops that people will jump through for, first of all, their political ideology, second of all, their way for life and to continue white supremacy. That’s what that is. Because if you look at the definition of ‘armed,’ it says, ‘furnished with weapons’ and we know they had weapons, we know they had tear gas. If this was Black people storming the Capitol, mostly men, they would have been shot. I think everyone agrees with that. It would have been much worse.”
Keilar chimed in that Johnson might now be aware of the totality of his actions. Lemon continued, “Just because you’re ignorant of it doesn’t mean that you’re not doing it. Just because you have done it for so long doesn’t mean that you’re not doing it. Just because you have been in a position where many Republicans who sat in on those impeachment hearings and said, ‘I had never seen that much video.'”