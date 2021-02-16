WATCH: Don Lemon Says Ron Johnson is Downplaying Insurrection to “Continue White Supremacy”

While the majority of Republicans refused to convict Donald Trump, most were at least willing to admit that he had done something wrong.

That isn’t the case with Ron Johnson, though. The Wisconsin senator not only voted to acquit Trump, he has also been downplaying the seriousness of the January 6th Capitol attack.

Johnson said during a Monday radio appearance, “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms?”

On Tuesday, CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Don Lemon discussed Johnson’s comments. Lemon began: