WATCH: Tucker Carlson Says Democrats Should be Inclusive of White Supremacists and QAnon People

The nation is, at the moment, very polarized. The last two elections could have swung on just around 100,000 votes. So it behooves both the Democratic and Republicans parties to embrace all types of voters.

On Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson attacked Democrats for not being a more inclusive party. The Fox host thinks that Liberal’s should be more accepting of QAnon supporters and White Supremacists.

The Fox host was particularly angry at comments recently made by Don Lemon. The CNN host said:

“Everyone is welcome under this tent. We don’t care who you are. We don’t care if you voted for us or not. You’re all part of this American experiment. It was — I was so overwhelmed to hear that. I don’t care what people think, if they think I’m biased or not, if — I don’t care. And so, I’m very emotional. So, when you ask me how I’m feeling right now, I’m sorry, that’s all I can tell you. This is how I feel right now. I am so happy to have this platform to be able to do this. I may not have it after this, but I really don’t care. I am so happy.”

Carlson went on the attack saying, “Everyone is welcome under this tent. They’re all invited, except the white supremacists and the QAnon people and anyone else who disagrees with anything we say. They’re all going to jail, but the rest are more than welcome to stay and obey our commands. It was that kind of night, festive, good-hearted, magnanimous.”