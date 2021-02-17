Jake Tapper Calls Out Kayleigh McEnany for “Stirring Up” QAnon Followers with Incendiary Biden Tweet

CNN journalist Jake Tapper criticized former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she published a tweet that appeared to be a signal to stir up subscribers to the QAnon conspiracy theory. Those who follow QAnon believe that Democrats are part of a global pedophile ring that engages in sex-trafficking and conspired against former President Donald Trump during his time in office.

It all began when McEnany retweeted a quote President Joe Biden made during a CNN town hall last night during which he said “everyone knows I love kids better than people.” Biden’s quote came at the beginning of the program and was said in congratulations to CNN’s Anderson Cooper for welcoming a newborn child.

Signing off with a final notable quote from Joe Biden during his town hall this evening: “Everyone knows I love kids better than people.” 🤔 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

Tapper later responded with a quote from an anonymous former White House official and colleague of McEnany’s who said her remark was designed “to stir up the QAnon crowd.”

From a former WH colleague of McEnany’s: “This is 100% meant to stir up the qanon crowd. Awful.” https://t.co/jTqIRwEyKn — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 17, 2021

McEnany later said she tweeted the comment to draw attention to Biden’s “horrific pro-choice, anti-child policies that have dehumanized life.” She also criticized Tapper for not getting his source on the record.

I tweeted this revealing, bizarre quote from Joe Biden that underscores his horrific pro-choice, anti-child policies that have dehumanized life (Mexico City policy etc.) cc: @jaketapper your source should put her name on the record if she claims to know the intent of my tweets — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021