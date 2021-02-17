People Paid Money to See the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino Imploded in Atlantic City

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was officially imploded as of earlier this morning, signaling the end of former President Donald Trump’s stamp on the city. The building was razed at 9:08 a.m. in a controlled explosion.

People paid money to see the implosion in person.

“Front-row seats to view Wednesday morning’s spectacle were sold on the cheap,” The New York Times reported. “Onlookers in cars hoping to witness the symbolic finale of the former president’s casino empire in the seaside resort city were charged $10 and herded into a lot most recently used as a pandemic-era food distribution site.”

“It’s an end of a not-so-great era,” Atlantic City resident Jennifer Owen told the publication. Owen paid $575 for a front-row seat at a VIP breakfast with a direct view of the implosion.

The building took about 20 seconds to collapse entirely.

You can watch it happen in the video below.

WATCH: Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City is imploded pic.twitter.com/O8xAoKiYB2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 17, 2021