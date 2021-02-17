Republicans Edit Video Of Joe Biden To Lie About Vaccine

1.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Republicans, like former Trump secretary Kaleigh McEnany, are using an edited video as propaganda to lie about a Joe Biden quote on the vaccine.

Here is the false and edited video that is being pushed by former Trump officials:

Biden says there was no vaccine when he came into office. That is abjectly FALSE. President Trump brought about the fastest vaccine for a novel pathogen in history. How does Joe get away with this? pic.twitter.com/OcFeVbQ3At — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

Biden has used this quote often to describe a real problem. The Trump administration lied about the amount of vaccines available and had no federal distribution plan.

The Republican video deceptively left out what Biden said moments earlier:

Here, look, we — what we did — we got into office and found out the supply — there was no backlog. I mean, there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.

We’ve upped that, in the first three weeks that we were in office, to significantly more than that. We’ve moved out — went to the Pfizer and Moderna, and said, “Can you produce more vaccine and more rapidly?” They not only agreed to go from 200 to 400 — and they’ve agreed to go to 600 million doses. And that’s — and they’re — and we got them to move up the time because we used the National Defense Act to be able to help the manufacturing piece of it to get more equipment and so on.

By eliminating Biden’s earlier comments, Republicans deceptively made it appear that the President was claiming that there was no vaccine when he came into office.

Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler called it a verbal stumble, not a lie:

I know it’s fun to snip a clip and act outraged on social media. But what’s more telling is if a politician over and over says the same falsehood, day after day, no matter how often he or she has been fact-checked. No going to mention any names, of course. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 17, 2021

Biden took two factual statements and stumbled a little on one of them, but he didn’t lie. Former Trump officials took his stumbled and created a lie to claim that the President was lying.

Trump used this tactic for years as a candidate and as president.

The truth is that the American people are waiting for vaccinations because Donald Trump had no plan. The same president who had no federal plan for PPE and the pandemic responsible had no intention of coordinating vaccine distribution.

Biden didn’t lie. It is former Trump officials who are still lying to the American people.

