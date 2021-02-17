Trump Appears on Newsmax, Won’t Say if He’s Running in 2024

Since the day he left the White House, Donald Trump has been relatively quiet. The Twitter ban, thankfully, has prevented him from easily communicating with his supporters and dissenters.

But there were two recent events that brought Trump out from hiding. The first was the anti-Trump speech given by Mitch McConnell on Saturday. The other was today’s death of Rush Limbaugh.

Tonight, the 45th president will be giving interviews to Newsmax, OAN and Fox News. During the Newsmax interview, host Greg Kelly asked Trump is he was planning on running again in 2024.

“It’s too early to say, but I see a lot of great polls out there, that’s for sure,” he responded. “We have tremendous support. I won’t say yet [if I’m running again] but I have tremendous support and I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof…I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up.”

Of course, there are a number of factors that could prevent Trump from running again. McConnell and other moderate Republicans don’t seem to have any interest in allowing him to be their standard bearer.

In addition, Trump faces serious legal jeopardy in Georgia and New York and could be in prison in the next year or so. He is also a morbidly obese 74 year old man who’s health could go at any time.

Watch a clip of Trump’s comments below, courtesy of Newsmax:

Death, taxes, and Trump bragging about fake polls pic.twitter.com/7zEBwsOafh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2021