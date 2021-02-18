Even Fox Anchors Are Ripping Into Ted Cruz for His Cancun Trip

Ted Cruz has had a pretty indefensible year so far. The Texas lawmaker began 2021 by supporting Donald Trump’s election lie.

The senator’s home state is currently encountering an unprecedented winter storm. A number of people have died and millions have no power. Still, Cruz chose to fly to Cancun last night in the midst of the crisis.

Cruz’s behavior was so egregious, in fact, that Fox’s Jesse Watters lit into him during an episode of The Five. Watters told viewers, “I mean this is kind of day one stuff if you’re a politician. If there’s a weather disaster in your state, you don’t go on a tropical vacation.”

“I mean this is kind of day one stuff if you’re a politician. If there’s a weather disaster in your state, you don’t go on a tropical vacation” pic.twitter.com/sw8nP06GgU — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 18, 2021

Another Conservative pundit, Meghan McCain, also had harsh words for Cruz. The View co-host remarked, “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of media waiting, asking questions, but to literally flee your home state while people are freezing to death to go to Cancun is very Marie Antoinette. One of the worst optics I could come up with in an era where there’s been a lot of bad political optics.”

That’s not to say that Cruz did not have his defenders. Sean Hannity bought into Cruz’s pathetic attempt to blame his daughter for the trip. He told his radio audience, “By the way, Ted Cruz only escorted his daughter on a trip to Cancun as a father. You can be a father and a senator at the same time, and he’s turning around and coming right back to Texas. Good grief.”