‘Height Of Arrogance’: Ex-RNC Chair Shreds Ted Cruz For Fleeing Texas In The Middle Of A Crisis

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele tore into Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) on Thursday for literally leaving his state out in the cold in the middle of a humanitarian crisis, all so he could take a leisure trip to Cancun.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Steele said Cruz’s attempted vacation in the middle of a winter emergency shows just how detached from reality the senator is.

“The arrogance of power, the arrogance of being isolated and insulated from reality … just gives you a sense of the environment that has been created inside some of these insular spaces where some Republicans hang out detached from the reality,” Steele said.

Steele said:

It was the height of arrogance to believe that you could, in the midst of this, just continue on with the family plans. Look, the family plans may have been in place for a while, you know. It’s been reported that he was planning to come back on Saturday, not today. The fact of the matter is he should have said to his family and I’m sure they would understand, ‘You know, sweetheart, I know you want to go with your friends. Why don’t you go and you guys have a good time, but we have a lot of people hurting in our state right now, and I’m going to stay here and help them.’ I think that would have made a lot of sense to his family and it certainly would have made a lot of sense to the people of Texas if he said something. But the arrogance of power, the arrogance of being isolated and insulated from reality. The fact that you would go on Fox and claim one thing but then say something different later on as the governor of the state just gives you a sense of the environment that has been created inside some of these insular spaces where some Republicans hang out detached from the reality. And that’s the unfortunate part. Not for Ted Cruz, but for the people of Texas right now who are suffering and dying because of this.

Committing sedition and abandoning his state – all in two months

It’s pretty clear that Ted Cruz is more interested in having his job as a U.S. Senator than actually doing the work associated with it.

He dedicates much of his time to trolling celebrities on Twitter, taping podcast episodes, and pandering to MAGA extremists on Fox News. Like Trump, Cruz seems to think that the number one responsibility of a Republican lawmaker is to constantly “own the libs.”

This goes without mentioning the fact that, over the past two months alone, Cruz has attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election, pushed Donald Trump’s big lie that led to the Capitol attack, and abandoned his state in the middle of a humanitarian crisis.

For a senator who doesn’t work, he’s sure been busy.

