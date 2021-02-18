QAnon Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Responds to Criticism Over Her Assault Weapon Zoom Set-Up

Over the last year, people have done a large amount of their communicating over Zoom. And part of the fun of Zoom is getting an inside look at what is happening in other people’s houses and apartments. This goes for lawmakers too.

On Wednesday, a Congressional hearing was held concerning the trading platform, Robinhood. Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert clearly planned on making a statement with her set-up. On her bookshelf were a number of semi-automatic machine guns.

People were quick to comment on the set-up. California Rep. Katie Porter wrote, “I always thought my dirty dishes piled up and accumulating bacteria were the most dangerous thing in a Zoom background.”

Colorado Rep. Jared Huffman responded, “If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop in their private life, they can do that. But this is our hearing room and at some point we will get past the Covid epidemic and we’ll all start showing up in person.”

Jared Huffman on Lauren Boebert: “If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop in their private life, they can do that. But this is our hearing room and at some point we will get past the Covid epidemic and we’ll all start showing up in person…” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021

And Room Rater, the Twitter account which has cheekily weighed in on people’s homes wrote, “Unsafe gun storage is no laughing matter. Is this Fascist fraulein really the best Colorado’s 3rd CD can do? 0/10.”

Boebert, who drew controversy for tweeting out Nancy Pelosi’s location during the Capitol insurrection didn’t let the slight slide. She responded to the message, “Who says this is storage? These are ready for use.”