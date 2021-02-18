Report: Trump To Start Fundraising Again in an Effort To Defeat McConnell

Mitch McConnell doesn’t want Donald Trump to have anything to do with his party anymore. Trump was useful for a while. Wealthy people got a huge tax break and there are 3 new Conservative Supreme Court Justices.

But in the Senate Minority Leaders’ mind, Trump just cost Republicans the Georgia runoffs. And McConnell is reportedly ready to just ignore Trump for the next few years.

The 45th president, though, isn’t the kind of man to let any kind of slight go. And according to a new report, Trump is ready to start fundraising in an effort to defeat McConnell and his candidates.

S.V. Dáte from the Huff Post writes:

“After lying low for nearly a month after leaving office, Donald Trump is ramping up a return to relevancy that will involve renewed fundraising and continuing attacks on a new nemesis: the highest-ranking Republican in Washington, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. Trump has not been collecting money for his Save America leadership committee since Jan. 6, the day a mob he incited attacked the U.S. Capitol, but a website that will permit him to tap into his lucrative small-donor list will be up and running within days, said a Republican familiar with his plans.”

The report continues, “And while the Republican Party focuses on winning back one or both chambers of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, Trump is fixated on pressuring Senate Republicans to replace McConnell, who, after engineering Trump’s second impeachment acquittal in a year, excoriated him in a Senate floor speech immediately afterward and then in a Wall Street Journal column.”