WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Eulogizes Rush Limbaugh With a Pervy Golf Story

People from all corners of the political world came out to mourn Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday. Donald Trump broke his media silence by calling into Fox News, OAN and Newsmax.

Mike Pence remained silent after news broke that Donald Trump didn’t care about his or his family’s safety. But Pence used his Twitter account to mourn the passing of “a giant.”

Today America lost a Giant with the passing of Rush Limbaugh, and Karen and I send our most heartfelt sympathies to Kathryn, his brother David, and the millions of Americans who loved and cherished his incomparable voice. pic.twitter.com/tGlhCiY7g6 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 17, 2021

And, of course, Rudy Giuliani wanted to say something about his friend Rush on Steve Bannon’s show. In true Giuliani fashion, the story was completely perverted.

The former New York Mayor said that he and Limbaugh were playing a round of golf. Giuliani said that Limbaugh was being driven crazy by the paparazzi and was yelling, “They’re taking pictures! They’re taking pictures! They’re taking pictures!”

“He’s like, growling,” Giuliani recalled. “So I said, come up to the green with me. Come on. Come on. On the green is Michelle Williams, and she’s getting ready to putt. Now Michelle Williams — gorgeous. And she’s six feet and she has a strange putting stance. She bends all the way over and her…… panties show. And the press was going crazy! Of course, they were trying to take pictures of her panties! I said, Roger, it’s not me, it’s not you, it’s her panties!”

Bannon was not all that interested in the story and didn’t laugh. Watch a clip of the moment below:

I had to hear it so you do too: Rudy Giuliani tells an absolutely disgusting story about golfing with Rush Limbaugh (He refers to Rush as "Roger" because he has pudding for brains but in context it was definitely about Rush) pic.twitter.com/fh4zO3DUVi — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) February 18, 2021