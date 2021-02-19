Biden Fixes Trump’s Screw Up And Delivers Enough Vaccine For Every American By July

President Biden announced in Michigan that Trump didn’t order enough vaccines but has fixed the problem, and there will be enough for all Americans by the end of July.

Video of President Biden after he toured the Pfizer plant:

President Biden says Trump failed to order enough vaccines, had no plan for vaccine delivery or how to get people the shots. pic.twitter.com/iak3iFDZ9y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 19, 2021

President Biden said:



My predecessor, as my mother said, God love him, failed to order enough vaccines, failed to mobilize the effort to administer the shots, failed to set up vaccine centers. That changed the moment we took office.

I directed Jeff Zients, my covid-19 response coordinator, to lead my administration’s work with the vaccine manufacturers to buy more vaccines and to speed up delivery. Albert referenced it earlier, and I want to thank him for making it happen because we work together. We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July, and it doesn’t mean it will be in all American arms, but enough vaccine will be available by that time.

The reason why Americans are engaging in a Hunger Games level of competition for appointments to be vaccinated in many locations is that the Trump administration created vaccine scarcity by turning down an offer to buy more doses of the vaccine after Trump lost the election.

The lack of vaccine is one of the final messes that Trump left for the American people after he left office. President Biden is fixing Trump’s mess, but the country would be so much further along the path to recovery if Donald Trump didn’t completely fail on the vaccination effort.

Joe Biden is delivering, and he is going to deserve the credit after the pandemic is on our national rearview mirror.

