Donald Trump Jr. Goes On Insane Rant Blaming Democratic Governors For Texas Crisis

Donald Trump Jr. tried to defend Ted Cruz by blaming “Democrat governors” when the governor of Texas is a Republican.

Here is the apple not falling far from the tree:

The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake. https://t.co/WnYe1onpIK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 18, 2021

Trump Jr. said that Cruz took a “family vacation” and that senators don’t manage a crisis that’s a governor’s job, which is not true. Senators play their most valuable roles for their constituents by getting things done by enabling federal, state, and local coordination at a time of natural disaster or crisis.

Trump Jr. then went off on a tangent about Democratic governors ignoring their executive orders and shutting down states.

The governor of Texas is a Republican, and no Democrats hold statewide office in Texas.

Democratic governors in other states have no impact on the situation in Texas.

There are no states that are currently shut down, which has nothing to do with Texas’s crisis. The Trumps no longer have a national platform, so they are trying to stay relevant by grinding those same old axes that they believe are the reasons why Trump lost.

Ted Cruz’s cover story fell apart after texts were leaked that he wasn’t escorting his family, but he was going on vacation.

It is pathetic to watch Donald Trump Jr. remind everybody that he’s a Trump too and try to do Trump stuff, but the son of Trump doesn’t understand what senators do, and his defense of Cruz only highlighted that a vote for any Trump candidate is always a vote for ignorance and incompetence.

