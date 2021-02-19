Manhattan DA Gets Former Federal Prosecutor Specializing In Organized Crime On Trump Investigation

Manhattan DA Cy Vance has enlisted a prominent federal prosecutor who specializes in white-collar crimes and organized crime to join the investigation of Trump.

The New York Times reported:

As the Manhattan district attorney’s office steps up the criminal investigation of Donald J. Trump, it has reached outside its ranks to enlist a prominent former federal prosecutor to help scrutinize financial dealings at the former president’s company, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.

The former prosecutor, Mark F. Pomerantz, has deep experience investigating and defending white-collar and organized crime cases, bolstering the team under District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. that is examining Mr. Trump and his family business, the Trump Organization.

The Manhattan DA is investigating Trump and his children for a wide variety of fraud including bank and tax fraud. Trump is being investigated for potentially misleading banks and tax authorities about the value of his properties to obtain loans and tax breaks.

The Manhattan investigation has ensnared Trump and his adult children who are all top officials in the Trump Organization. The Trumps are being investigated for literally being an organized crime family.

For decades, the Trumps managed to elude New York law enforcement, but the scrutiny of the presidency included new information about Trump’s financial dealings and potential crimes.

The Trumps are plotting a political comeback, but the reality is that they are more likely to be convicted of a felony than to ever be seen in the White House again.

