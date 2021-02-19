Posted on by Alan Ryland

Matt Gaetz Criticized After Saying Ted Cruz Should Not Have Apologized for Cancún Trip

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) has come under fire after saying that Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) “should not have apologized” for flying to Cancún while millions of people went without food and water as a result of the Texas power disaster.

Gaetz was almost immediately criticized for coming to Cruz’s defense at a time when the state of Texas is facing a significant humanitarian disaster that has claimed the lives of at least 47 people as severe winter weather continues to batter the state.

“You are nauseating,” said one person, while another accused him of “elitist” behavior. Yet another person implied Gaetz would likely flee his own state in the event of a similar disaster.

“Matt Gaetz hates Texans,” said Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko.

Journalist Kim Masters and columnist David Weissmann also weighed in.

Cruz claimed he went to Cancún to accompany his daughters, an apology that did not sit well with his critics either.

“Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too,” Cruz said in a statement. “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”

Cruz’s social media accounts had not acknowledged any official travel.

Texas lawmakers have called for an inquiry into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages electric power for more than 26 million customers.

The agency “is restoring load as fast as we can in a stable manner,” the council said in a statement on Tuesday. “Generating units across fuel types continue to struggle with frigid temperatures.”