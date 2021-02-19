Ted Cruz Self-Destructs And Claims He Was Taking Care Of His Family With Cancun Vacation

At a moment when many Texas families don’t have food, water, or heat, Sen. Ted Cruz said that he was only taking care of his family by going to Cancun.

Cruz sat down for a local TV interview to do damage control:

ABC13 reported on their Cruz interview:



So his daughters mustered up an idea.

“They said, ‘Look, let’s take a trip. Let’s go with some of our friends, and let’s get out of here and let’s go somewhere warm,” he recalled. “And [Cruz’s wife Heidi] and I said … let’s go.”

….

“You question what I was thinking, and … I was trying to take care of my family,” said Cruz. “I was trying to take care of my kids. It’s unfortunate, the fire storm that came from it. It was not my intention. In saying yes to my daughters to somehow diminish all the Texans that were going through real hardship.”

In a single interview, Ted Cruz threw his kids under the bus. He didn’t apologize for going to Cancun and claimed that he was taking care of his family after a Texas mother and daughter died of carbon monoxide poisoning because they were trying to stay warm in their car.

Ted Cruz is making the situation worse with each word that he speaks. Cruz needs to say I’m sorry and then do nothing but try to provide assistance to the people of Texas and show remorse. Sen. Cruz is sorry that he got caught. He is not sorry that he is insulting all of the people in the state who don’t have heat and or drinking water by claiming that he was taking care of his family by going to Cancun.

The scandal isn’t ending, but it looks like Ted Cruz’s dreams of being president are history.

