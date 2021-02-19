Trumpism Is On The Run In Pennsylvania As Another Strong Democrat Jumps Into The Senate Race

After Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania to Joe Biden by more than 80,000 votes last November, Democrats are jumping at the chance to flip the state’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Thursday night, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta announced he would be running for the U.S. Senate to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

“We have an opportunity … to make sure that we have a country that doesn’t just talk about justice and fairness for all, but that actually makes it real,” Rep. Kenyatta said. “It’s with faith in that mission and joy in my heart that I’m announcing here tonight that I’ll be a candidate for the United States Senate to represent the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Video:

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is announcing his run for U.S. Senate. #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/Ewc8lGZHJp — The ReidOut (@thereidout) February 19, 2021

Kenyatta’s announcement comes after Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced he would also run for Toomey’s seat. In an interview earlier this week, Fetterman said the Republican Senate primary will likely resemble a Trump beauty pageant.

A strong Democratic field looks to turn the page on Trumpism in PA

With Malcolm Kenyatta’s entry into the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, the Democrats are building a strong field of candidates with the single goal of expanding the blue majority in Congress.

Regardless of which Democratic candidate ultimately gets the nod, Republicans in the Keystone State have good reason to be concerned that Democrats will pick up another Senate seat in the state in 2022.

The voters of Pennsylvania are a big reason why Donald Trump was fired last November. They, along with millions of voters across the country, were ready to turn the page on Trumpism. It’s unlikely that they will embrace a MAGA candidate at the Senate level next year.

