Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hangs Out At Mar-a-Lago As He Bungles The State’s Vaccine Rollout

Appearing to take a break from bungling the vaccine rollout in his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Friday night to visit disgraced ex-president Donald Trump.

According to Meredith McGraw of Politico, DeSantis was “spotted at Mar-a-Lago last night.”

DeSantis’ trip to Trump’s lair comes amid a botched vaccine rollout in his state. According to NBC News, Floridians are outraged because whiter, more Republican parts of the state have easier access to the vaccine.

According to a report, “[T]he governor stands accused of using the Covid-19 vaccine to reward powerful political supporters and developers by setting up pop-up vaccination sites in planned communities they developed and where GOP voters predominate.”

DeSantis’ visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago comes at a pivotal moment in Florida’s vaccination effort. Instead of wasting his time kissing Trump’s ring, the governor should focus on getting shots in the arms of his residents.

Biden is stepping in to clean up the mess in Florida

The good news for Florida residents is that President Joe Biden and the federal government are stepping in to clean up Ron DeSantis’ mess and get the vaccine to more people.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, “Federal officials will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track, one of four such locations to open in Florida that are meant to get more of the valuable shots into arms more quickly.”

This comes after DeSantis blasted Biden’s plan to set up vaccination sites in Florida, referring to them as “FEMA camps.” After bungling his own rollout, the GOP governor now seems eager for the new president to step in.

All of this is part of Joe Biden’s larger effort to administer 100 million doses of the vaccine in his 100 days in office, which he is likely to achieve one month ahead of schedule.

