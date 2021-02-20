Newsmax Calls It A Scandal That The Bidens Brought A 12-Year-Old Dog Into The White House

1.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

One of ex-President Donald Trump’s favorite propaganda outlets, Newsmax, is apparently so desperate to attack Joe Biden that the network ran a segment mocking one of the first family’s dogs, Champ.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly ranted about the dog on Friday, saying, “Doesn’t he look a little rough? I love dogs but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care.”

He added, “I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this.”

One Kelly’s guests took it a step further, calling Champ “very dirty and disheveled, and very unlike a presidential dog … or any other dog that I’ve seen in the White House.”

Video:

Newsmax guest attacks Biden’s dogs for being dirty and “unlike a presidential dog” pic.twitter.com/6yitOlM765 — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) February 20, 2021

It should be noted that Biden’s German Shepherd is 12 years old. According to the American Kennel Club, this breed has an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, meaning Champ is on the older side.

It should come as no surprise that a right-wing propaganda network like Newsmax would use its coverage to attack a senior canine, just because it happens to be a Democratic president’s dog.

This is what right-wing desperation looks like

The fact that right-wing propaganda outlets are wasting valuable time attacking Joe Biden’s dog just goes to show that they are desperate to find a scandal to cover.

Unfortunately for them, Biden has spent his first month in office restoring competence to the federal government and quickly cleaning up the mess that Donald Trump left behind, from COVID to the economy.

If Donald Trump brought a 12-year-old canine into the White House, MAGA media would have swooned. With Joe Biden, it’s a global scandal.

