Republicans Are Dumping Trump As Gov. Asa Hutchinson Says He Won’t Support A 2024 Run

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) became the latest high-profile Republican to announce that he will not be supporting Trump if he runs in 2024.

Video:

Hutchinson said on CNN’s State of the Union when asked if he would be supporting Trump in 2024:



No, I wouldn’t. It’s time and he’s got a good family. I worked with Ivanka and others and they love America. But I would not support him for reelection in 2024. He’s going to have a voice, but as former presidents do, but there are many voices in the party and again, he should not define our future. We’ve got to define it for ourself and that has to be based upon the principles that gave us the strength in America.

We got to respond to the people that like Trump. We’ve got to respond and identify with the issues that gave him the first election and gave him support throughout his presidency. There is one that we have to reach out to but it’s based upon conservative principles and reaching out to the blue collar voters that are important and identify with him because he’s fighting for them and we’ve got to take that message, but we just got to handle it in a different way with different personalities.

Gov. Hutchinson stated it in a very diplomatic way, but his point was that Trump is the past, and he’s a proven loser now. If Republicans stick with Trump, they will be committing themselves to a path of more defeat in the future.

Trump is probably going to run again because he has no other way of making money or method to postpone the nearly billion dollars of loans that are coming due in the next few years.

There is a split in the Republican Party, and that split along with America’s expected post-pandemic economic boom could lead to Democrats having a very good 2022 midterm election.

Republicans are trying to get rid of Trump, but if they can’t it will mean more victories for Democrats in the future.

