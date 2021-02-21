Bad News For Trump As Merrick Garland Vows To Prosecute White Supremacist Domestic Terrorists

Biden Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland has promised to oversee the prosecution of white supremacists like those who attacked the Capitol.

Video:

Merrick Garland vows to oversee the prosecution of white supremacists and Trump's Capitol attackers. pic.twitter.com/Jjd5qHapOC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 21, 2021

In his opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Garland will say, “If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government.”

Trump’s encouraging and emboldening of white supremacy is one of the main reasons that led to the attack on the Capitol. The Biden administration is not only going to hold those who attacked the Capitol accountable, but the President himself has consistently spoken about the need to deal with the threat of domestic terrorism.

Donald Trump and his family continue to see violence and division as their pathways back to power. After Trump corrupted the Department of Justice for years, Joe Biden and Merrick Garland are set to restore DOJ’s role in protecting America and the American people from domestic threats.

This is all bad news for Trump, as he is being removed from the political mainstream and his Capitol attackers will be prosecuted.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook