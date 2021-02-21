Rep. Steve Scalise Refuses To Say That The Election Wasn’t Stolen

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) the second-ranking Republican in the House refused to say that the election wasn’t stolen in 2020.

Video:

Holy shit. Steve Scalise refuses to admit that Joe Biden legitimately won the election. pic.twitter.com/XHYJDay5RK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2021

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:



KARL: But clear this up for me. Joe Biden won the election. He is the legitimate president of the United States. The election was not stolen, correct?

SCALISE: Look, Joe Biden’s the president. There were a few states that did not follow their state laws. That’s really the dispute that you’ve seen continue on.

And, look, if you’re Joe Biden, you probably want to keep talking about impeachment and anything other than the fact that he’s killed millions of American energy jobs, that he continues to — they just signed the Paris Accord. It’s going to kill manufacturing jobs in America.

But at the end of the day, when you look at where we are in this country, either we’re going to address the problems that happened with the election that people are still — millions of people are still concerned about — the Constitution says state legislatures set the rules for elections. That didn’t happen in a few states. And so, going forward — look, Joe Biden’s the president. But does he…

….

KARL: But — but, Congressman, I know Joe Biden’s the president. He lives at the White House. I asked you, is he the legitimate president of the United States, and do you concede that this election was not stolen?

Very simple question. Please just answer it.

SCALISE: Look, once — once the — once the electors are counted, yes, he’s the legitimate president. But if you’re going to ignore the fact that there were states that did not follow their own state legislatively set laws, that’s the issue at heart, that millions of people still are not happy with and don’t want to see happen again.

Shame on ABC News for given Scalise airtime to push the big lie that Biden’s win was not legitimate. Republicans aren’t going to give up this falsehood. They are planning on using it to motivate their voters to take back the House and Senate in 2022.

The only way that the big lie stops is if networks stop giving Republicans airtime to push it, and when they do lie about the election being stolen, it must be corrected immediately and in real-time.