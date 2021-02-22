Supreme Court Rules Trump’s Tax Returns Must Be Turned Over to NY Prosecutor

1.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Supreme Court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s final bid to shield his financial documents from view, ruling that his tax returns must be turned over to a New York state prosecutor.

The ruling is “the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before,” according to the Associated Press.

Trump’s attorneys had urged the court to block the subpoenas seeking his tax returns, calling these efforts “a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history.”

The documents will be subject to grand jury secrecy rules and will not be made public.

This story is breaking.