The Supreme Court Shoots Down Trump’s Final Pennsylvania Election Challenge

The Supreme Court has denied a final challenge brought by Donald Trump to the Pennsylvania 2020 election process.

The Supreme Court said forget about it:

The decision is big because the Supreme Court is not to be a tool to swing elections to Republicans. In this case, the court isn’t interested in weighing in the PA Supreme Court allowing absentee ballots to be counted if they arrive within 3 days after Election Day:

Justice Thomas dissented and echoed the Trump line that only state legislatures can change election laws, but the message overall was to tell Trump that it’s over, and time to move on.

The ruling will only accelerate Republican desperation to pass a new round of voter suppression laws, as it has now been made clear that the Supreme Court is not going to rewrite election laws for them.

