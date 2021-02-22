The Supreme Court Shoots Down Trump’s Final Pennsylvania Election Challenge

1.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Supreme Court has denied a final challenge brought by Donald Trump to the Pennsylvania 2020 election process.

The Supreme Court said forget about it:

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has denied Trump's Pennsylvania election challenge as moot. pic.twitter.com/6LTvvuMG52 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 22, 2021

The decision is big because the Supreme Court is not to be a tool to swing elections to Republicans. In this case, the court isn’t interested in weighing in the PA Supreme Court allowing absentee ballots to be counted if they arrive within 3 days after Election Day:

Breaking: Supreme Court denies appeal from republicans challenging a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allowed ballots received up to three days after election day to be counted in light of the pandemic. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 22, 2021

Justice Thomas dissented and echoed the Trump line that only state legislatures can change election laws, but the message overall was to tell Trump that it’s over, and time to move on.

The ruling will only accelerate Republican desperation to pass a new round of voter suppression laws, as it has now been made clear that the Supreme Court is not going to rewrite election laws for them.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook