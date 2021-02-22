WATCH: NBC’s Pete Williams Explains Why Trump’s “Goose is Cooked”

Donald Trump has spent much of his adult life in litigation. In his 45 years in business, the ex-president was involved in over 3,500 suits.

Over the last four years, Trump enjoyed the protection offered to him by his position. Those days, however, are over and the law is soon to come for him.

This morning the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s tax returns must be turned over to New York state. And this means, according to NBC’s Pete Williams, that the 45th president’s “goose is cooked.”

Williams said during an appearance on Andrea Mitchell’s MSNBC show:

“It’s over. The president is out of legal options to try to stop this. Remember, what the grand jury wants is about eight or are nine years of the president’s corporate and personal tax returns from his accountants. The accountants have already said we will do whatever the courts say so I would expect that this material will be turned over within a matter of days.”

The NBC justice reporter continued, “We don’t know exactly what Cy Vance and his grand jury are investigating. They’ve given us some indication they’re looking at the hush money payments. The question of whether the president over or understated his assets in order to evade taxes and perhaps possible insurance fraud, but now it’s over. This material has to be turned over.”

