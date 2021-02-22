WATCH: Tucker Carlson Says That Post-COVID, Bill Gates Controls What We Can Do With Our Bodies

When he was coming into office, Joe Biden said that his goal was for the US to average 1 million vaccines a day. A month into office, the country is shattering that goal and the average is up to 1.6 million shots a day.

The cases are also going down around the country. Data has shown a massive decline in cases.

But to the hosts of Fox News, many of the people responsible for the COVID fight are painted as villains rather than heroes. Dr. Anthony Fauci is questioned on a daily basis on the Conservative network.

And Bill Gates, who donated money to develop vaccines, is portrayed as some kind of boogeyman. Tucker Carlson referenced Gates during his Monday show.

The Fox host began, “The ability to work was once considered a human right, one of the most basic human rights, but then a lot of things were once considered basic human rights. Remember my body my choice? You’ve heard people chant that for 50 years, as recently as 2019 Kamala Harris endorsed that idea.”

Carlson then played a clip of Harris saying, “Women have been given the responsibility to perpetuate the human species. Our bodies were created to do that and it does not give any other person the right to tell a woman what to do with that body. It is her body, it is her right, it is her decision. “

Somehow the host came to the conclusion, “Yeah, it’s your body, it’s your right, oh sorry, COVID, actually it’s Bill Gates’ body now. Bill Gates is not god just a big shareholder in Microsoft, but since COVID Bill Gates has gained extraordinary powers over what you can and cannot do to your own body. Bill Gates would like you to take the coronavirus vaccine.”