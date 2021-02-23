Beto O’Rourke Is Still Helping Texans Recover As Ted Cruz Slinks Into The Background

As Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) returns to his role as a right-wing media troll with no intention of serving the public, Beto O’Rourke is still on the ground in Texas distributing clean water to those who haven’t had access to it for more than a week.

During a discussion with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, O’Rourke said he’s been all over the state, and some areas still lack water – and they want answers.

“Folks are recovering, they’re getting their lives back to normal, but they are deeply frustrated as are millions of Texans across the state,” O’Rourke said.

The former Democratic lawmaker said that what happened in Texas was a “man-made” disaster and “the men who made it are still in power and have yet to be held accountable for it.”

O’Rourke said:

Tonight I’m in the Rio Grande Valley, and I was in an unincorporated community called Hargill. It’s about a thousand residents there. They lost power for four days. Luckily they have that back on now, but they’re still under a boil water notice, which means they cannot drink what comes out of the tap. So along with other volunteers, we were distributing water there. Folks are recovering, they’re getting their lives back to normal, but they are deeply frustrated as are millions of Texans across the state. We have been to San Antonio, Austin, up to the rural part of north Texas in Rains County where it’s eight days and counting now where some communities still do not have water. And I think everyone understands this is not a natural disaster, it is a man-made one. And the men who made it are still in power and have yet to be held accountable for it, and folks want answers.

Beto O’Rourke is behaving like a U.S. Senator

If one didn’t know any better, they would think that Beto O’Rourke – not Ted Cruz – won the 2018 Senate race in Texas.

After all, O’Rourke has spent the past week criss-crossing Texas at a moment of crisis while Cruz was caught trying to flee the state. Only after being busted did Cruz return for a weekend photo op.

O’Rourke may have come up short in his quest to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate, but he is behaving like a U.S. Senator in a way that Ted Cruz never could.

