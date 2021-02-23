Cruz Unrepentant, Blames Criticism for Cancún Trip on “Trump Withdrawal”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has pushed back against criticism he’s received for flying to Cancún while millions of people went without food and water as a result of the Texas power disaster.

Speaking to conservative radio host Dana Loesch, Cruz blamed criticism on “Trump withdrawal,” implying that attacks against him are only taking place because of former President Donald Trump’s absence from the news cycle.

“I will say, to venture into practicing medicine, that I actually want to diagnose the media. The media is suffering from acute Trump withdrawal, where for four years every day, they could foam at the mouth and be obsessed with Donald Trump, and now that he has receded from their day-to-day storyline, they don’t know what to do with themselves,” Cruz said.

“Donald Trump broke the media, and so they don’t want to do that,” he added. “They just want to engage in political attacks.”

You can watch Cruz’s interview below.

Cruz claimed he went to Cancún to accompany his daughters, an apology that did not sit well with his critics either.

“Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too,” Cruz said in a statement. “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.” Cruz’s social media accounts had not acknowledged any official travel.