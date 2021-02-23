Former Senator Al Franken Explains Why Ron Johnson is Clearly an Antifa Plant

Al Franken was, at one time, one of the most popular Democratic lawmakers in the country. Franken, though, stepped down from his position after being accused of sexual misconduct in January of 2019.

The former Minnesota senator now hosts a weekend political show on Sirius XM radio. But before he was a politician, Franken spent 15 years as a writer for Saturday Night Live. He put those comedy chops to good use on Tuesday in a take-down of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

Franken shared a clip of Johnson’s questioning during a recent hearing on the Capitol riots. The clip was captioned, “Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren’t actually Trump supporters, but were ‘provocateurs’ and ‘fake Trump protesters.'”

The former senator responded, “Ron Johnson is obviously ANTIFA, posing as a nutcase Trump supporter to discredit Trump backers in Congress. It’s working!”

Johnson, a noted Trump sycophant, is often a target of mockery. When discussing the senator’s attempts to downplay the Trump riots, Joe Scarborough recently said:

“This is a mob that just may have just killed Ron Johnson or any member of the House or Senate they saw that day. So I just wonder, as there are Republicans feverishly trying to reframe the political party, Mika, I’m just wondering if Mitch McConnell’s vision of the Republican Party moving forward is Ron Johnson’s vision of the Republican Party? Because you can use Mitch McConnell’s own words against Ron Johnson and prove that Ron Johnson is lying to the people of America. Ron Johnson is not worthy to be a United States senator.”