Fox News Accuses Democrats of “Capitalizing” on Texas Weather Disaster

Last week, the state of Texas experienced massive power outages due to a winter storm. The leaders of the state, many of them Republicans, didn’t seem to be interested in helping their constituents.

Ted Cruz famously took off for Cancun. Little was heard from Senator John Cornyn and Governor Greg Abbott mostly seemed interested in going on Fox News and promoting nonsense.

Democrats like Beto O’Rourke and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stepped up, found shelter for people experiencing blackouts and raised millions of dollars.

According to a new piece on Fox News, though, O’Rourke and AOC weren’t doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. Adam Shaw writes that the Dems were trying to “capitalize” on Texas’ misfortune.

The author spends a fair amount of time on the Green New Deal which had absolutely nothing to do with the disaster. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who has raised millions for relief efforts in Houston and who is also a promoter of the controversial Green New Deal, has countered by saying the crisis was proof of the need for such a proposal”

Shaw also references a tweet where AOC wrote, “The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal,” she tweeted. “Weak on sweeping next-gen public infrastructure investments, little focus on equity so communities are left behind, climate deniers in leadership so they don’t long prep for disaster.”

The author also took issue with O’Rourke calling out Abbott and Texas leadership for their incompetence.

