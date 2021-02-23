Giuliani Spent a Week Trying to Dodge Process Servers After Dominion Sued Him for Defamation

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tried to dodge process server after Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against him for peddling the former president’s baseless conspiracy theories.

“After not responding to requests to waive service, Mr. Giuliani evaded in-person service of process for nearly a week,” said Tom Clare, an attorney for Dominion. “It took numerous attempts, at both his home and office, before we were able to successfully serve Mr. Giuliani on February 10.”

The New York Daily News reported that a doorman had taken to locking the door of Giuliani’s building whenever Giuliani was in the lobby. A process server was ultimately able to serve Giuliani after lunging forward and lodging a bag of documents in the door of an SUV whose door Giuliani had tried to close to avoid them.

“This is not the way it’s supposed to be done. You should have gone to my office,” Giuliani said, according to the Daily News‘s source.

The 107-page lawsuit was filed in the Federal District Court in Washington last month and seeks damages of more than $1.3 billion. It cites more than 50 statements Giuliani “made at legislative hearings, on Twitter, on his podcast and in the conservative news media, where he spun a fictitious narrative of a plot by one of the biggest voting machine manufacturers in the country to flip votes to President Biden,” according to The New York Times.

The claim that Dominion voting machines were compromised in some way has already been debunked. A statement posted last month by the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, revealed the agencies found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”

These facts did not stop former President Trump from urging his Twitter followers to watch a broadcast from Fox News host Sean Hannity that gave still more air time to the Dominion conspiracy theory, which originated from the pro-Trump One America News Network (OANN).

OANN claimed, citing “data analysis” and without providing any clear evidence, that Dominion “deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.” A New York Times investigation found that there were explanations for voting irregularities in cases in Michigan and Georgia that involved Dominion software.