Hypocrite Mitch McConnell Will Vote To Confirm Merrick Garland

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters that he supports Merrick Garland’s nomination to be the attorney general and will vote to confirm him.

Politico reported:



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support Merrick Garland’s nomination for attorney general five years after blocking the judge’s path to the Supreme Court.

“I do,” McConnell told POLITICO Tuesday afternoon when asked if he plans to back Garland. The Kentucky Republican did not elaborate when asked about his decision.

McConnell infamously blocked Garland’s Supreme Court nomination in 2016, because he claimed that it was too close to the presidential election to confirm a Supreme Court justice. McConnell later reversed himself when Donald Trump was in office and rushed through the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett in a presidential election year.

With the notable exception of Neera Tanden, Biden’s nominees have run into little trouble during the confirmation process.

If McConnell thinks Garland is qualified to the attorney general, then obviously, Judge Garland was qualified to be a Supreme Court justice. McConnell’s cynical hypocrisy is one of the reasons why Republicans lost the Senate majority.

Democrats have never forgotten what McConnell did to Garland and voting for him nearly five years too late for a lesser job only fans the flames that for some Democrats will never be extinguished until McConnell is out of the Senate.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook