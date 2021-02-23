Stacey Abrams Launches New Campaign To Stop GOP Election Rigging In Its Tracks

Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action is launching a new ad campaign to combat recent efforts by Republicans in Georgia to restrict voting rights.

According to The Hill, the group is “launching a multimillion-dollar ad campaign taking aim at elections bills Republicans have filed in recent weeks that critics say would make it more difficult to vote in the Peach State.”

In an ad released by Fair Fight Action on Tuesday, the group railed against Republicans for messing with mail-in voting after they’ve spent decades benefitting from it.

“The GOP knows voting by mail works, it was their idea,” the advertisement says. “Now these same politicians who passed these laws want to make voting harder.”

The ad warns that Republican efforts to make voting more difficult will result in longer lines at polling places, higher taxes and increased identity theft that targets seniors in the state.

“Tell Georgia politicians: Don’t mess with our voting laws,” the spot concludes.

Video:

The new ad from Fair Fight Action comes after David Perdue announced on Tuesday that he would not be running (again) for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Instead, as PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted, Perdue will devote his time to rigging elections in the state.

Kelly Loeffler, who also lost her Senate race last month, announced this week that she will be launching a GOP voter registration group.

Republicans see Georgia slipping away

Stacey Abrams has made it her life’s work to expand voting access for the people of Georgia. Her tireless efforts helped Joe Biden carry the state in last year’s presidential election, and it also helped Democrats flip two Georgia seats and take control of the U.S. Senate.

The fact that Georgia Republicans are now scrambling to restrict voting rights is a clear indication that they see the state slipping away from them rapidly.

With unpopular ideas and an increasingly diverse electorate, Republicans know the only way for them to win is by shrinking the number of people who can vote for their Democratic opponents.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter