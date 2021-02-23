Former Capitol Police Chief Says Trump Domestic Terrorists Came Prepared For War

878 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund said that Trump’s domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol came prepared for war.

Video:

Former Capitol Police Chief says domestic terrorists came prepared for war with their own weapons, communications systems, and climbing equipment. pic.twitter.com/zlvW904rJp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 23, 2021

Sund said while testifying on the terrorist attack:

I have been in policing for almost 30 years. The events I witnessed on January 6th was the worst attack on law enforcement and our democracy that I have seen in my entire career. I witnessed insurgents beating police officers with fists, pipes, sticks, bats, metal barricades and flag poles. These criminals came prepared for war. They came with their own radio system to coordinate the attack and climbing gear and other equipment to defeat the Capitol’s security features. I am sickened by what I witnessed that day.

Our officers fought valiantly using batons, shields, chemical munitions and pepper ball guns to hold back the attackers. Capitol Police and responding law enforcement agencies showed tremendous restraint by not using their firearms which would have likely led to a more chaotic situation and possible mass casualty incident.

Republicans like Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have been pushing the lie that there was no armed insurrection at the Capitol. The testimony of former Chief Sund is that not only were the terrorists armed, but they carried out a coordinated attack to overthrow the government.

The attack was much worse than many Americans realize. The testimony suggests that impeachment was too good for Donald Trump. He funded, organized, and cheered on the attack. It looks like the former president needs to be criminally charged for what he has done.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook