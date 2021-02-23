Justin Trudeau Takes A Massive Shot At Trump While Meeting With Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked President Biden for leading on climate change, and US leadership has been sorely missed for years.

Video of Trudeau:

Justin Trudeau takes a shot at Trump by saying that US leadership has been strongly missed for years on climate change. pic.twitter.com/aoaNSLIe27 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 23, 2021

Here is a rough transcript of Trudeau’s remarks as provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House Press Pool:

Thank you very much, Mr. President, and it’s so good to see you, and it’s such a great opportunity for us to sit down and talk not just about this extraordinary friendship between our two countries but all the work we have to do together to get through covid but also to make sure we’re pulling our weight around the world and making the world a better and safer place for everyone, not just with this pandemic but with everything else as well.

[introduces Freeland and Garneau]

Lots of things to talk about. Obviously, Covid and how we’re going to keep our citizens safe is top of mind. But we’re also going to talk about the recovery, how we move forward on creating good jobs, [inaudible], strengthening the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. As we move forward, there’s a lot to rebuild.

We’ll also be talking about climate change. And thank you again for stepping up in such a big way on tackling climate change. U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past, uh, past years.

Trudeau is making it clear that the US’s good neighbor to the north does not miss Donald Trump in the least. The crazy is gone. There is no more bashing of US allies like Canada in favor of cozying up to dictators and autocratic regimes. Canada once again has a partner that they can trust in President Biden, and there will be no more attempts to divide and destroy the friendly alliance coming out of the Oval Office.

