WATCH: Gaslight King Tucker Carlson Says There is No Evidence QAnon Even Exists

QAnon played a major role in the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol. More than a few of the mob members could be seen wearing QAnon paraphernalia. Other insurrectionists could be seen waving QAnon flags.

But Tucker Carlson has made a commitment to gaslighting his viewers, even if the evidence is right there in front of their faces. On Tuesday night, the Fox host said there is no evidence that QAnon even exists.

Carlson told his audience:

“So it’s worth finding out where the public is getting all this false information. This disinformation as we’ll call it. So we checked. We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon. Which in the end we learned is not even a website. If it’s out there, we couldn’t even find it. Then we checked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter ’cause we have heard she traffics in disinformation, CNN told us. But nothing there.”

Tucker Carlson says he couldn't find any evidence that the Qanon conspiracy theory even exists, like theres nothing out there proving that it's a thing pic.twitter.com/tqeYm73pAb — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 24, 2021

The QAnon movement does only exist, it is remarkably easy to find online. And multiple Republican lawmakers have spoken out against it.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said in early February, “Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country. Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s is not living in reality.”

Liz Cheney, the number two Republican in the House said earlier this month, “We are the party of Lincoln, we are not the party of QAnon or anti-Semitism or Holocaust-deniers, or white supremacy or conspiracy theories. That’s not who we are.”