Biden Administration Withdraws Government Support for Lawsuit That Sought to Ban Trans Athletes from Competing in High School Sports

President Joe Biden’s administration has withdrawn government support for a Connecticut lawsuit that seeks to ban transgender athletes from competing in high school sports.

The lawsuit, which was brought forward by cisgender athletes who claimed they’d been deprived of wins, state titles, and athletic opportunities in having to compete against two transgender runners, was supported by the Trump administration, is no longer being supported by the Justice Department and the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights.

“The government has reconsidered the matter,” Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham and other department officials said in a court filing.

“The Trump administration’s intervention in the case last year came as state legislatures around the country debated restricting transgender athletes’ participation to their gender assigned at birth. Seventeen states considered such legislation, and Idaho passed a law. The Republican-controlled Mississippi legislature overwhelmingly approved a similar bill earlier this month,” according to The Associated Press.

The move is in line with the Biden administration’s priorities.

Shortly after assuming office, Biden issued an executive order “on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

“Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” reads the order. “Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.”

The order notes that “these principles are reflected in the Constitution, which promises equal protection of the laws,” as well as “enshrined in our Nation’s anti-discrimination laws, among them Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”