Mike Pence And Donald Trump Are Still Close Friends

Donald Trump doesn’t have much use for friends. His two closest friends were a bodyguard who worked in his administration and Michael Cohen, a lawyer who went to jail for him.

Once the usefulness of the friendship has come to pass, Trump is quick to take the exit ramp. And when Mike Pence decided not to help the former president overturn the election, he wasn’t all that useful anymore.

The former Vice President, though, doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo. According to a report from CNN:

“Pence told a group of Republican lawmakers on Tuesday that not only does he remain close friends with Trump but he has plans to launch a political-action organization defending the administration’s record. And Representative Jim Banks of North Carolina, who was part of the meeting, which was held in Pence’s transition office, said the riot “never came up.” Six weeks out from a potentially near-death experience made possible by your ex-boss? It’s time to let bygones be bygones.”

Banks said of the two men’s relationship, “He spoke very favorably about his relationship with President Trump. I got the sense they speak often and maintain the same personal friendship and relationship now that they have for four years.”

This is a picture of Mike Pence laughing with his good friend, Donald Trump, just out of shot https://t.co/LjCt6szn9o pic.twitter.com/dNomcmlDsp — Cody Fenwick (@codytfenwick) February 23, 2021

Trump signaled back in January that Pence had outlived his usefulness. He tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”