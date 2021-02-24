Mitch McConnell Rejects 1/6 Commission Because It Won’t Investigate Black People

McConnell criticized Speaker Pelosi’s proposed bipartisan Capitol attack commission because it won’t also investigate the George Floyd protests.

Politico reported:

McConnell rejected a draft version of Pelosi’s proposed commission that would give Democrats a 7-4 majority on the panel, and he said any large-scale review of the insurrection must also include an analysis of broader political violence — a nod to GOP complaints about a wave of riots across the country last summer that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Expanding the commission’s mandate that way would likely spark significant Democratic resistance.

“If Congress is going to attempt some broader analysis of toxic political violence across this country,” the Kentucky Republican said, “then in that case, we cannot have artificial cherry-picking of which terrible behavior does and does not deserve scrutiny.”

The protests after the death of George Floyd were not “political violence.” Republicans are trying to merge two unrelated issues to muddy the waters as a way of exonerating Trump and congressional Republicans who helped terrorists and incited them by pushing the Big Lie that the election was stolen.

After George Floyd was murdered by the police, people across the country were protesting the police killings of African-Americans. They were not trying to create civil unrest and overthrow the United States government.

An investigation into an attempted overthrow of the United States government is not cherry-picking.

Mitch McConnel wants to get rid of Trump because he wants to put a new white face on the same racist Republican politics.

