Led By Joe Biden The 4 Most Popular Federal Leaders Are All Democrats

A new Politico/Morning Consult Poll found that the four most popular elected federal leaders all Democrats.

Here are the numbers from the poll:

NEW Morning Consult/POLITICO poll FAVORABILITY OF LEADERS Biden: +20 (58-38)

Harris: +13 (52-39)

Schumer: -8 (31-39)

Pelosi: -12 (38-50)

McCarthy: -20 (20-40)

Trump: -23 (37-60)

Cruz: -30 (25-55)

McConnell: -44 (17-61) Top 4 are Dems

Bottom 4 are GOPhttps://t.co/3NFfmc8tMP — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 24, 2021



President Biden and Vice President Harris being at the top of the most popular list is not surprising. It is interesting and worth keeping an eye on the substantial gap that exists between Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress. There is a net 8 point gap between Pelosi and McCarthy, and a net 36 point gap between Schumer and McConnell.

Voters were polled on 11 issues ranging from the coronavirus to healthcare to immigration to gun policy to the economy, and Democrats were more trusted on all of them than Republicans.

A majority of Americans seem satisfied in the early days of the Biden presidency and Democratic control of Congress. Democrats have done a great job of staying focused on the big picture and not getting bogged down in the details like what happened in the early days of the Obama administration on the stimulus and healthcare.

