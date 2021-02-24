One of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Closest Friends” Involved in Capitol Insurrection

For much of January and February, there was a lot of attention being paid to Marjorie Taylor Greene. The QAnon congresswoman made news when Kevin McCarthy dared to put her on a congressional committee.

Democrats in the House quickly acted to remove her from the House Education and Labor Committee and Budget Committee. And for a few weeks, there was little noise about the Georgia congresswoman.

Now she is back in a big way. According to a new report from CNN, one of Greene’s closest friends was involved in the Capitol Insurrection.

Greene has called Anthony Aguero “amazing” and said he was one of her “closest friends.” Aguero recently described his role in the insurrection in a livestream.

“We were all there,” he said. “It was not Antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I’m the first to admit it, being one myself.”

Aguero continued:

“A message was sent. These politicians are not going to continue to get away with the abuse as they’ve been doing. We will continue to press on these individuals. The National Guard has just been called in. A woman was shot in the face earlier. There was blood all over the floor. I recorded it for y’all. I could not go live during the whole event because the signal was either jammed purposely or there was just too many, too many people out there. Guys, I was able to make it inside the chambers and I have footage that I’m going to provide for you guys as we made our way in there.”

Greene has yet to comment on Aguero’s video