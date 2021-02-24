WATCH: Dem. Rep. Gerry Connolly Smacks Down Trump Sycophant Jim Jordan

Donald Trump has now been out of office for over a month. That does not mean, however, that the people who enabled him over the last four years are going to stop now.

Ohio Senator Jim Jordan might be Trump’s Chief sycophant. And in a nod to those duties, Jordan attempted to protect USPS evil-doer Louis DeJoy during today’s hearing. This led to a savage rebuke from Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly.

Trying to give cover to DeJoy, Jordan remarked, “12,000 (Post Office boxes) had been moved by the Obama administration Postmaster-General, but oh somehow you were the worst. Again, all under the guise of creating this crazy chaos that they wanted around the election relative to mail-in balloting, and you were the guy they used to start it all in the summer… They had you as the worst guy on the planet back then and everything seems to be so much better now.”

Connolly jumped in:

“The point is, it was Donald Trump, the Republican nominee who was planting the idea, aided and abetted by disruptive changes proposed by a new Postmaster-General, and a compliant Board of Governors, that actually eroded public confidence in the ability to vote by mail. That wasn’t a Democratic narrative, that was a Republican narrative by the President of the United States and his enablers… I didn’t vote to overturn an election and I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship.”

Watch a video of the exchange below, courtesy of The Recount: