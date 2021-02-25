Joe Biden’s Stimulus Bill Is The Most Popular Key Legislation Since 2007

President Biden’s stimulus bill is the most popular key legislation/executive action since the minimum wage increase of 2007.

#NEW: 66% of Americans in a new The Economist/YouGov poll said they support Biden's economic/covid-19 relief plan. 25% said they oppose it. According to data from @cwarshaw, this makes Biden's bill the most popular key legislative/executive action since the min wage hike of 2007 pic.twitter.com/QvcT5OcKIm — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) February 24, 2021

In order to find key legislation that was more popular than the Biden stimulus, one has to go back to the Brady Bill of 1993, the assault weapons ban of 1994, and amendments to the Clean Air Act in 1990.

The Biden stimulus is a historic piece of legislation. There hasn’t been an expansive piece of economic stimulus legislation proposed like this in recent US history, but the nation hasn’t faced a pandemic like the coronavirus in more than a century.

The crisis that the country is facing is even more challenging than the Great Recession, and the Republican opposition to the stimulus bill is placing them on the wrong side of history, It is a vote that Republicans will be reminded of during the 2022 election and beyond.

